Prep softball: Friends since childhood, West Albany’s star-studded senior class hopes to make up for lost time this spring

“It’s crazy to think we’re seniors,” Jantzi said. “But my experience with them has always been so good. I consider them all my sisters and growing up with them helped a lot.”

In the ultra-competitive world of travel softball, it is rare for more than one or two players from a school to land on the same team. For most of their childhood and middle school days, though, the foursome stuck together on some of the best club teams in the northwest.

Eventually, teammates just started referring to them as “the fab four” and they were constantly told how lucky they were to all be playing for the same school.

Travel ball can be an extremely lonely, stressful experience; tournaments are expensive, high-pressure events and the only way to gather scholarship offers is to make your play stand out. It’s not an easy thing to do when you’re squaring off with the best players on the west coast every weekend.

Having close friends to constantly lean on during those moments was immensely valuable for West’s four seniors.