Prep softball: Presley Jantzi added power to her game to become 5A state player of the year

While Jantzi’s added strength helped her game evolve at the plate, she also quickly settled in as West’s starting third baseman after having been one of the best defensive center fielders in the state over the past few years.

She had played third as a freshman in order to fill a need for the Bulldogs when they had nobody else to play the position. A similar situation arose this season, and she stepped up again.

“It speaks volumes to her character, to have that type of attitude and help the team when you want to be an outfielder.” Borde said. “That’s where she’s going to play in college. But she knew for us to be the best we could do defensively, we needed her at third base. Her attitude was awesome all year. That’s an understatement. She did what we asked her to, she did it with a smile and she played great.”

That transition to third wasn’t always easy. As a speedy center fielder, Jantzi has had free reign to track down fly balls and call off West’s other outfielders throughout her career. Aside from the physical adjustments that came with moving to the hot corner, she also had to shift her mentality.