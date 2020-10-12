South Albany, West Abany activities suspended due to off-campus COVID cases

West Albany broke up the OSAA’s “season 1,” from Aug. 31 to Dec. 27, into three six-week sessions to allow each of the three sports season to have priority in one of the sessions.

That was done to take pressure off multi-sport athletes that they might be missing out on something.

“So it gave us a chance to work with the kids and gave them an opportunity to get involved with all their teams,” said West athletic director Patrick Richards.

South Albany is coordinating a similar program.

Monday was to be the first day of West’s second six-week session with fall sports as the priority. Spring sports had priority in the first session, while winter sports are to be priority in the last. Under the OSAA’s revised calendar, winter sports are the first scheduled to compete this school year, with the first practice slated for Dec. 28 and the first competitions on Jan. 11.