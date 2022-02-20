High school swimming: Crescent Valley boys win 5A state championship

Both the 5A boys and the 5A girls team titles came down to the final relay races on Friday night at the OSAA state swimming championships in Beaverton.

The Crescent Valley High and West Albany High boys each had 51 points entering the 400 freestyle relay. The Crescent Valley girls trailed Churchill by a single point, 46-45, going into the relay.

The Raiders set a school record in the boys relay to hold off the Bulldogs and claim the title. Andrew Hanson, Zakary Guenther, Caz Mikula and Keller Evans won the event in 3 minutes, 13.78 seconds.

The Bulldog squad of Chase Barnes, Kyle Milburn, Conner Dickerson and Luke Milburn was just behind in second place with a time of 3:15.74.

With that relay win, Crescent Valley clinched its first boys team title since 2007.

The Raiders came up just short of winning both meets as Churchill won the girls 400 freestyle relay and the Crescent Valley squad of Lucy Reinhart, Vivi Criscione, Malia Dhakhwa and Viola Deglassy placed second. The Raiders came into the meet as the two-time defending state champions.

“Our girls are more than proud to take home second. That’s a huge accomplishment,” said Crescent Valley coach Marissa Olsen. “That whole meet, it was crazy that both of them came down to that last relay.”

The Raiders won the boys team title with their depth. Crescent Valley won the 200 medley relay as well as the final 400 freestyle relay. But the Raiders didn’t win any individual event titles. Hanson was second in the 200 freestyle and third in the 100 butterfly. Caz Mikula was third in the 200 and 500 freestyle events.

“Honestly, all the boys did amazing,” Olsen said. “Caz Mikula continues to impress me. I’m proud of him. It’s his last year, he’s a senior and I think he ended up strong. … But all the boys, I’m so proud of. They totally deserve this win.”

West Albany’s Luke Milburn won the 100 freestyle and was second in the 50. Kyle Milburn claimed the 100 breaststroke for the Bulldogs. West Albany also won the 200 freestyle relay.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

For the Crescent Valley girls, Vivi Criscione won the 500 freestyle and was second in the 200 freestyle. Viola Teglassy was second in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.

Olsen was hired to lead the Crescent Valley swimming program last fall after the retirement of longtime coach Rex Watkins. She thanked Corvallis Aquatic Team coach Rick Guenther for helping prepare these swimmers for the high school season.

“I can’t do it without him. He has held my hand through this season. He’s dedicated his life to these kids,” Olsen said, adding that Central High swim coach Jesse Genualdi has also been a great mentor.

5A FINALS

Boys

Team scores: 1. Crescent Valley 65, 2. West Albany 61, 3. Redmond 34, 4. Parkrose 26, 5. Corvallis 25, 6. Willamette 17, 7. North Bend 16, 8. Crater 14, 9. Silverton 12, 10. Silverton 12, 11. Wilsonville 10, 12. North Eugene 5, 13. Pendleton 4, 14. Dallas 3, 15. Lebanon 2

Mid-Valley results

200 medley relay: 1. Crescent Valley (Caz Mikula, Emerson Gatherum, Zakary Guenther, Andrew Hanson), 1:42.51; 3. West Albany (Chase Barnes, Trenton Worden, Kyle Milburn, Brock Nelson), 1:43.11; 4. Corvallis (Brandon Baisted, Ben Baisted, Curtis Owen, Sam Gregory), 1:46.45; 11. South Albany (Jacob Bradner, Samuel Snider, Leif Scovel, Chase Burton), 1:55.40.

200 freestyle: 2. Hanson, CV, 1:44.16; 3. Mikula, CV, 1:47.64; 4. Gregory, CHS, 1:52.08; 6. Chase Barnes, WA, 1:52.99

200 individual medley: 2. Conner Dickerson, WA, 1:59.49; 3. Guenther, CV, 1:59.60; 6. K. Milburn, WA, 2:04.05; 7. Gatherum, CV, 2:05.19; 9. Br. Baisted, CHS, 2:10.55; 10. Pedro Barbosa, CV, 2:12.87.

50 freestyle: 2. Luke Milburn, WA, 21.25; 5. Nelson, WA, 22.64; 12. Jeramie Kim, CV, 23.85

100 butterfly: 3. Hanson, CV, 52.16; 7. Dickerson, WA, 55.14; 11. Kase Basting, Lebanon, 59.26; 12. Ash Cheatham, CV, 1:00.07.

100 freestyle: 1. L. Milburn, WA, 46.37; 4. Keller Evans, CV, 49.73; 5. Be. Baisted, CHS, 49.97; 7. Nelson, WA, 50.49; 8. Kim, CV, 51.34; 11. Worden, WA, 52.55.

500 freestyle: 2. Mikula, CV, 4:44.92; 3. Guenther, CV, 4:50.92; 4. Max Mikula, CV, 5:01.96; 6. Gregory, CHS, 5:06.46; 7. Cheatham, CV, 5:08.48; 9. Br. Baisted, CHS, 5:16.58; 10. Jack Ames, WA, 5:36.36.

200 freestyle relay: 1. West Albany (Milburn, Barnes, Dickerson, Brock Nelson), 1:28.23; 3. Corvallis (Gregory, Br. Baisted, Curtis Owen, Be. Baisted), 1:34.16; 6. Crescent Valley (Kim, Gatherum, Barbosa, Evans), 1:35.44; 11. South Albany (Bradner, Scovel, Burton, Snider), 1:42.22.

100 backstroke: 5. Jacob Pearson, Lebanon, 58.41; 6. Evans, CV, 58.80; 10. Barbosa, CV, 1:00.89; 11. Ames, WA, 1:01.50; 12. Basting, Lebanon, 1:01.54.

100 breaststroke: 1. K. Milburn, WA, 1:01.79; 2. Be. Baisted, CHS, 1:01.84; 5. Gatherum, CV, 1:05.61; 6. Worden, WA, 1:05.70; 10. Max Mikula, CV, 1:06.42.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Crescent Valley (Hanson, Guenther, C. Mikula, Evans), 3:13.78; West Albany (Barnes, K. Milburn, Dickerson, L. Milburn), 3:15.74.

Girls

Team scores: 1. Churchill 60, 2. Crescent Valley 55, 3. Redmond 44, 4. Hood River Valley 31, 5. Willamette 20, 6. Central 20, 7. Wilsonville 16, 8. Springfield 13, 9. Pendleton 9, 10. Silverton 8, 11. South Albany 6, 11. La Salle Prep 6, 11. Ashland 6, 14. Corvallis 5, 15. The Dalles 3, 15. Dallas 3, 17. Parkrose 2, 18. North Bend 1

Mid-Valley results

200 medley relay: 3. Crescent Valley (Malia Dhakhwa, Viola Teglassy, Kaylee Dicey, Lucy Reinhart), 1:55.42; 11. West Albany (Alice Whiteside, Annah Shollenbarger, Szammy Kitchen, Avery Romey), 2:03.31.

200 freestyle: 2. Vivi Criscione, CV, 1:55.37; 4. Reinhart, CV, 1:57.97.

200 individual medley: 5. Jaclyn Young, South Albany, 2:18.77; 7. Samantha Morag, CV, 2:20.94; 8. Ellery Miehl, CV, 2:24.43.

50 freestyle: 2. Teglassy, CV, 24.64.

100 butterfly: 5. Malana Kollath, CHS, 1:01.51; 10. Dicey, CV, 1:05.55; 11. Mackenzie Baker, CV, 1:05.66.

100 freestyle: 5. Dhakhwa, CV, 56.36; 9. Zara Vera Dodge, SA, 59.41.

500 freestyle: 1. Criscione, CV, 5:04.12; 2. Reinhart, CV, 5:12.91; 3. Dicey, CV, 5:16.60; 4. Kollath, CHS, 5:18.34; 8. Morag, CV, 5:30.64.

200 freestyle relay: 7. Crescent Valley (Sophia Bell, Dicey, Morag, Criscione), 1:48.36; 11. West Albany (Romey, Whiteside, Sarah Ward, Sidney Lane), 1:48.79.

100 backstroke: 3. Young, SA, 59.83; 8. Dhakhwa, CV, 1:02.83.

100 breaststroke: 2. Teglassy, CV, 1:06.81; 6. Miehl, CV, 1:11.46; 9. Vera Dodge, SA, 1:14.89.

400 freestyle relay: 2. Crescent Valley, Reinhart, Criscione, Dhakhwa, Teglassy), 3:40.86; 10. Corvallis (Marin Baker, Laci Bernosky, Meara Rose, Kollath), 4:05.60; 11. West Albany (Kitchen, Ward, Shollenbarger, Lane), 4:07.87.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.