Prep swimming: Sweet Home girls finish second in 4A meet

The Sweet Home girls swim team fell just short of capturing its second consecutive state title on Saturday.
The Huskies scored 65 points and finished as runner-up to Catlin Gabel (78 points) at the OSAA 4A/3A/2A/1A State Championships at the Tualatin Aquatic Center in Beaverton. After the two teams swapped spots at the top of the leaderboard throughout the meet, Catlin Gabel captured first place on the final event of the evening.
Heading into that race — the 400-yard freestyle relay — Sweet Home led Catlin Gabel 65-64. But the Huskies did not have a team competing in the relay and did not have a chance to score in the event.
The Eagles won that race to take control of the meet for good.
The Huskies started off the meet in thrilling fashion by edging out Catlin Gabel in the 200-yard medley relay. The Sweet Home quartet of Chloe Tyler, Malia Hewitt, Megan Hager and Jamie Seward finished in one minute, 47.93 seconds, just ahead of Catlin Gabel (1:48.27).
Hager continued the momentum in the next race when she won the 200 freestyle in 1:50.63 to narrowly beat Lydia Bartlett of Sisters (1:50.78). Later in the evening, Hager took second in the 100-yard freestyle in 51.46 seconds.
Hewitt took second in the 200 individual medley in 2:09.89, and Tyler finished just behind Hager in the 100 freestyle for third place. Hewitt also went on to finish second in the 100 breastroke.
The Huskies scored another huge win midway through the meet when they once again topped Catlin Gabel in a relay, this time in the 200-yard freestyle. Sweet Home’s team of Hager, Seward, Hewitt and Tyler finished in 1:39.65, while the Eagles finished second in 1:40.39.
Immediately following that win, Tyler won the 100-yard backstroke in 58.63 seconds and Seward took third in 59.44.