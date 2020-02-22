Prep swimming: Sweet Home girls finish second in 4A meet

The Sweet Home girls swim team fell just short of capturing its second consecutive state title on Saturday.

The Huskies scored 65 points and finished as runner-up to Catlin Gabel (78 points) at the OSAA 4A/3A/2A/1A State Championships at the Tualatin Aquatic Center in Beaverton. After the two teams swapped spots at the top of the leaderboard throughout the meet, Catlin Gabel captured first place on the final event of the evening.

Heading into that race — the 400-yard freestyle relay — Sweet Home led Catlin Gabel 65-64. But the Huskies did not have a team competing in the relay and did not have a chance to score in the event.

The Eagles won that race to take control of the meet for good.

The Huskies started off the meet in thrilling fashion by edging out Catlin Gabel in the 200-yard medley relay. The Sweet Home quartet of Chloe Tyler, Malia Hewitt, Megan Hager and Jamie Seward finished in one minute, 47.93 seconds, just ahead of Catlin Gabel (1:48.27).