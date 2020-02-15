Prep swimming: West Albany boys win district title

During Friday’s district prelims, West Albany coach Babette Romancier was overjoyed with what she saw.

“It was just personal best times, everywhere,” Romancier said. “All over the board — I was just sitting there dropping my jaw.”

So on Saturday, when many of those same swimmers continued to find another gear and re-write those personal bests, Romancier almost couldn’t believe what she was seeing. All of those breakout performances culminated in a district title for the Bulldogs, who have found their groove with a week to go before the state championships.

West scored 510 points at the Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis on Saturday to finish 96 points ahead of runner-up Silverton and win its second consecutive Mid-Willamette Conference title. The Bulldogs, who finished second at state a year ago, will send a large group of swimmers to next Saturday’s state meet and hope to be in the mix for a title once again.

“It’s really exciting to see the confidence build in them,” Romancier said. “I love that, that’s why I coach. Everybody knew they had things they could improve on in their races, so we wanted them to go at it that way and not settle.”