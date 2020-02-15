Prep swimming: West Albany boys win district title

During Friday’s district prelims, West Albany coach Babette Romancier was overjoyed with what she saw.
“It was just personal best times, everywhere,” Romancier said. “All over the board — I was just sitting there dropping my jaw.”
So on Saturday, when many of those same swimmers continued to find another gear and re-write those personal bests, Romancier almost couldn’t believe what she was seeing. All of those breakout performances culminated in a district title for the Bulldogs, who have found their groove with a week to go before the state championships.
West scored 510 points at the Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis on Saturday to finish 96 points ahead of runner-up Silverton and win its second consecutive Mid-Willamette Conference title. The Bulldogs, who finished second at state a year ago, will send a large group of swimmers to next Saturday’s state meet and hope to be in the mix for a title once again.
“It’s really exciting to see the confidence build in them,” Romancier said. “I love that, that’s why I coach. Everybody knew they had things they could improve on in their races, so we wanted them to go at it that way and not settle.”
West was led by a standout performance from sophomore Luke Milburn, who captured the first two individual titles of his career. Milburn won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.02 seconds and later went on to win the 100 freestyle in 48.09 seconds. To cap off the day, he anchored West’s title-winning 400 relay team and churned out a 47.80 second split.
“Very excited that I was able to win both my events this year,” Milburn who earned fourth- and sixth-place finishes as a freshman, said. “I was training for it for the whole season and expecting it and really wanted to make sure it happened.”
Milburn swam at the state meet last season as part of West’s relay team, and he said competing with talented teammates all season helped him improve quickly.
“This program has definitely helped me,” Milburn said. “Having all these good people around me, it really motivates me and helped me get to where I am.”
The Bulldogs also got a huge contribution from senior Dylan Hayes, who won the 500 freestyle in 4:52.28 and shaved over eight seconds off his prelims time to take second in the 200 freestyle in 1:49.65. Hayes also swam the third leg on West’s 400 relay.
“I think it means a lot to come out here and win districts again and go back-to-back,” Hayes said. “We lost a whole bunch of people last year and it was very nice to see that hasn’t impacted our success as a team and that we’re able to recover from that and fill in the places that we need to.”
Eric Formiller scored 33 points for the Bulldogs, including a second-place finish in the 50 freestyle, and Ben Hugulet picked up a pair of fourth place finishes in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly to score 30 points for West.
Crescent Valley finished third with 314 points and senior Hunter Watkins won the 100 butterfly and took third in the 200 freestyle. Raiders’ freshman Andrew Hanson won the 200 freestyle in 1:49.20.
South Albany took fourth with 188 points. Senior Nathaniel Young won the 200 IM in 1:59.38 and won the 100 breaststroke in 59.64 — just a fraction of a second off of breaking the district record.
Drew Charley led Lebanon with 37 points and a win in the 100 backstroke, and Sam Gregory paced Corvallis with 30 points.