Prep track: Aiden Paul wins discus at 5A Invitational

WILSONVILLE — Aiden Paul wasn’t chasing marks Saturday, just wins.
The West Albany senior was 1 for 2 in his quest, taking first in the discus and second in the shot put at the 5A Invitational track and field meet at Wilsonville High School’s Randall Stadium.
“I’m feeling pretty good. All I really was focused on was just winning. I got that,” said the Stanford-bound Paul, who claimed his second discus state title after also winning in 2019. “Not really focused on the numbers. I’m happy just to win.”
Paul’s winning discus mark was 172 feet, 1 inch, not far from the 180-3 he threw earlier this year. His best toss Saturday came on his fifth attempt, and his last four throws were 167-6 or better. Ty Delgado of Parkrose was second at 150-7.
Paul started his day with a second-place finish in the shot put at 54-1, a little more than three feet off his personal best. Thurston’s Kobe Johnson, who came into the meet with the 5A season best, won at 56-10.
“I don’t feel too bad. I wanted to win but Kobe was a pretty good competitor, really strong and put it out there,” Paul said. I just couldn’t put it together today. Second place, I’ll take it.
“I can’t have a good day every day. I had a consistent year, so I can’t really complain.”
Without the Oregon School Activities Association hosting a state meet as in non-COVID times, the Wilsonville event served as a de facto state meet, giving athletes a chance to end the season on a high note.
In an attempt to limit numbers inside the stadium, running events were held Friday and field events Saturday.
Lebanon sophomore Jackson Parrish made the most of his first time at the state meet, taking third in the long jump (20-6) and sixth in the triple jump (40-9¼).
“I’m happy with the results. Not quite my PR, but still getting there,” Parrish said of the long jump, where he was two seconds off his personal best.
Parrish said he hopes getting to state as a sophomore will be some positive momentum going forward.
“It’s definitely a good experience to get the nerves for sure, and getting to come back next year, hopefully,” he said.
Crescent Valley’s Mason Martin was fourth in the triple jump (41-3½, PR) and teammate Tate Herber was fourth in the high jump (5-8), helping the Raiders claim a fourth-place team finish and a trophy.
CV’s Ty Abernathy tied for seventh in the high jump (12-6, PR). Lebanon’s Blake Seibert was sixth in the javelin (164-8).
Friday
Jordan Henke turned some past disappointment and uncertainty about his own ability to race with the state’s best into exhilaration.
With dual meets filling most of the schedules for Oregon high school track and field teams this spring due to the pandemic, top distance runners were left without much competition.
But Henke, a Crescent Valley senior, showed that he was ready and able, pulling away from the field to win the boys 800 meters in a personal-best 1 minute, 55.72 seconds.
After realizing that the race strategy of a slow start and a strong finish probably wouldn’t work, Henke decided he wanted to be in third place with about 150 to 200 to go.
“Then that’s where I was going to push it fully. That’s pretty much exactly what I did and it worked out well,” said Henke, who has a sophomore in 2019 reached the state meet on a wild card then finished fourth in 1:57.9. His time Friday was the fastest since then.
Henke, who earlier finished sixth in the 1,500 after knocking nearly 10 seconds off his previous personal best, felt he had something left in the tank in the 800 as he entered the final corner of the race.
He hit the homestretch and only had the finish line in front of him.
“I’ve had some disappointing races this season and I’ve also had not a lot of competition. It felt super good to pass someone with a hundred left,” Henke said. “It was a really cool feeling, something that I wanted to have but never really could. Then it actually worked out, which is really cool.”
Ashland’s Reed Pryor was second in 1:57.07. South Albany’s Matthew Resnik was fifth in a personal-best 2:00.23 and CV’s Kanoa Blake eighth in 2:01.58, also a PR.
In the 1,500, Henke wanted to stay with the lead group with three laps, leading 300 to make his move.
“I felt pretty dang good and felt like I had enough energy to kick it for that much,” he said.6” I just picked it up as much as I could. Then when I was coming down the last 100 I saw the time and I was thinking I could actually go sub-4.”
Henke knew it would be a fast race, but not as fast as it turned out. He finished in 4:00.57. His previous PR was 4:10.58.
Crater’s Tyrone Gorze was the upset winner in 3:50.88, just ahead of Ashland’s Cameron Stein (3:51.15) and Pryor (3:51.42). CV’s Keller Norland was seventh (4:01.36) and Corvallis’ Aidan Arthur 10th (4:03.87) both with new personal bests.
Norland chopped almost 11 seconds off the 3,000 PR he set a week earlier to take second in 8:49.64.
“I wanted to run a little faster to get the school record (8:36). But second in state, can’t complain,” he said. “The school record) is a hefty one, but I ran an 8:36 (in an unofficial time trial) last fall so I wanted to break that. But it wasn’t my day.”
Norland has spent the past few months in Arizona training with a professional triathlon team. In his first meet of the spring, he returned to Oregon last week and ran a time fast enough to qualify for Friday’s final.
“It kind of worked out perfectly. I wasn’t planning on running tonight,” he said.
Teammates Cade Byer (sixth, 8:54.85) and Reid Kerr (eighth, 8:59.85) both set personal bests.
South Albany’s Draven Wilborn was fourth in the 300 hurdles (42.01, PR) and sixth in the 110 hurdles (16.21) with a pair of personal bests. Abernathy was fourth in the 400 (51.61, PR).