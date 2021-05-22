Prep track: Aiden Paul wins discus at 5A Invitational

Jordan Henke turned some past disappointment and uncertainty about his own ability to race with the state’s best into exhilaration.

With dual meets filling most of the schedules for Oregon high school track and field teams this spring due to the pandemic, top distance runners were left without much competition.

But Henke, a Crescent Valley senior, showed that he was ready and able, pulling away from the field to win the boys 800 meters in a personal-best 1 minute, 55.72 seconds.

After realizing that the race strategy of a slow start and a strong finish probably wouldn’t work, Henke decided he wanted to be in third place with about 150 to 200 to go.

“Then that’s where I was going to push it fully. That’s pretty much exactly what I did and it worked out well,” said Henke, who has a sophomore in 2019 reached the state meet on a wild card then finished fourth in 1:57.9. His time Friday was the fastest since then.

Henke, who earlier finished sixth in the 1,500 after knocking nearly 10 seconds off his previous personal best, felt he had something left in the tank in the 800 as he entered the final corner of the race.

He hit the homestretch and only had the finish line in front of him.