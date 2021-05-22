Prep track and field: Brody Bushnell kicks his way to pair of state titles

The strategy worked to perfection. Bushnell caught Clayburn with 600 meters to go and cruised away from the field, finishing more than three seconds ahead of runner-up Elwood Hosking of Phoenix.

“I’m pretty confident in my kick and I knew I could get them,” Bushnell said. “My legs were feeling pretty good, so I wasn’t too worried.”

When the 800 rolled around two hours later, he still had plenty left in his legs for another dramatic kick late in the race.

Bushnell sat in fifth with one lap to go and once again waited patiently, making sure to not get boxed in. He made his move with 300 meters left when he saw Sam May from Sisters start to pick up the pace, and kicked his way to another relatively stress-free victory.

It was a similar story in the 4x400. When Bushnell received the baton for the final leg, there was a gap of about 20 meters between him and Hidden Valley anchor Asa Marwick. A little over a minute later, that gap was gone and Bushnell had led Philomath, which also featured Levi Knutson, Justin Enghauser and Sean Cummings in the relay, to victory in 3:29.56.

Bushnell also finished seventh at the state cross-country meet in April and said the base he built during that season greatly benefited him Saturday at the shorter distances.