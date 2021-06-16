Prep track and field: Tristan Calkins headed to Bushnell University after capping off stellar Sweet Home career

All season, Tristan Calkins had one goal in mind: finish the track and field campaign with the top long jump mark in the state.
In his last meet of the season, the Sweet Home High senior accomplished just that, and in the process, added the finishing touch to a stellar prep career.
Calkins uncorked a leap of 22 feet, 8 inches at the 4A state meet last month, which matched Wilsonville junior Rocco Marshall’s jump of the same distance earlier that day. That meet closed the book on the 2021 season, and as a result, Calkins reached his goal.
Now, having committed to continue his track and field career at Bushnell University, he believes there is much, much more.
“It definitely feels good that the work has paid off,” Calkins said. “The only thing is I definitely feel like I have more to show, too, which is also a good thing. With the short season, and having lost the 2020 season, there was a lot of lost training. … I feel like there’s a lot of potential to improve.”
By setting the state-best mark, he became the first Sweet Home athlete to finish atop the Oregon leaderboard, regardless of classification, in any event since Dakotah Keys led the state in long jump in 2009 with a leap of 23-8.5.
That accomplishment is made even more impressive by the fact that, for portions of this season, Sweet Home did not have a coach specifically for long jump. Calkins said the Huskies had three different long jump coaches throughout the season, and there were times when he was leading the school’s jumping workouts.
“This year that was priceless,” Sweet Home coach Nathan Whitfield said of Calkins' ability to lead other athletes through workouts. “Having the leadership helped out a lot. Especially trying to get people’s schedules sorted out with COVID stuff, it’s been a mess of a year. Having someone that knows what to do and what’s expected of the team is great to have out there setting that example.”
Calkins had to be extremely self-motivated in those situations, and stayed committed to chasing down his goals despite the difficult circumstances created by the shortened season. He ends his career with the third-best long jump mark in school history, and he and Whitfield both believe he could have shattered the record during a “normal” season when he would have had more time to train and build up to the state meet.
“As a coach, you’re always greedy to see your kids do that,” Whitfield said. “He had a jump at state where he scratched. If it had counted, it probably would have been a 23-footer and might have gotten him the record."
Calkins didn’t just excel at one event, though. He took third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.39 seconds. In the 200, he finished second in 22.47 — just fractions of a second behind Hidden Valley senior Jeremiah Noga.
He believes he still has plenty of room to go in all of those events, and could have the chance to sprint and jump at Bushnell, where he figures to compete in a “utility” role during his freshman season.
“I have the technique and have done great in long jump,” Calkins said. “But I have so much more to just hone in on. Track is one of those sports that you can rarely get perfect. There’s always going to be something you need to work on more.”
During his junior year, Calkins competed in the decathlon for the first time during a meet at Summit High School in Bend, and finished with a score of 4,703. He hasn’t ruled out competing in that full time at some point.
While at Bushnell he plans to major in sports science and loved the idea of staying close to home in order to stay connected to the community where he grew up. He hopes to become a coach in the future in order to help athletes achieve their goals in the same way that all of his coaches helped him during his prep career.
“Just coaching and helping mold kids for the future, I want to give back however I can,” Calkins said. “There are so many inspirational coaches and teachers at the high school — too many for me to name. I want to do the same thing, whether it’s at Sweet Home, or somewhere else.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney