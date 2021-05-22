Prep track: East Linn boys take 2A title

East Linn Christian's Grant Davidson won the shot put and discus to spark the Eagles to the boys title at the 2A state meet.

Davidson took the shot put by nearly feet with a toss of 44 feet, 6.75 inches and the discus by almost four feet at 120-0.

Monroe's Dylan Lynn won the 100 meters, running a personal record 11.15 seconds to take first. He was second in the 200 in 22.72, also a personal record.

East Linn Christian's Ethan Slayden was second in the high jump at 5-10 and third in the 800 with a time of 2:06.05. Brandon Williams was third in the 3,000 with a time of 9:52.13.

A second-place finish by the ELCHS 4x400 relay team clinched the title.

In the girls meet, Monroe's Laura Young won the shot put and discus to help the Dragons to a tie for 13th.

Young had a mark of 40-3.25 in the shot and 40-3.25 in the discus.

Jordyn Meadors of Central Linn finished second in the girls high jump with a leap of 4-10. Central Linn finished 18th.

