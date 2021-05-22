Prep track: East Linn boys take 2A title

East Linn Christian's Grant Davidson won the shot put and discus to spark the Eagles to the boys title at the 2A state meet.
Davidson took the shot put by nearly feet with a toss of 44 feet, 6.75 inches and the discus by almost four feet at 120-0.
Monroe's Dylan Lynn won the 100 meters, running a personal record 11.15 seconds to take first. He was second in the 200 in 22.72, also a personal record.
East Linn Christian's Ethan Slayden was second in the high jump at 5-10 and third in the 800 with a time of 2:06.05. Brandon Williams was third in the 3,000 with a time of 9:52.13.
A second-place finish by the ELCHS 4x400 relay team clinched the title.
In the girls meet, Monroe's Laura Young won the shot put and discus to help the Dragons to a tie for 13th.
Young had a mark of 40-3.25 in the shot and 40-3.25 in the discus.
Jordyn Meadors of Central Linn finished second in the girls high jump with a leap of 4-10. Central Linn finished 18th.
2A STATE TRACK RESULTS
2A boys
Team scores (winner and area teams): 1. East Linn Christian 67, 10. Central Linn 25, 15. Monroe 20
4x100 relay: 3. Central Linn (Jayden Holmes, Santi Figueroa, Toben Mast, Zane Lindsey), 46.93; 5. East Linn Christian (Aidan Morgan, Erik Hatch, Kolby Clark, Warren Wheeler), 47.22.
1,500: 5. Brandon Williams, East Linn Christian, 4:28.74; 11. Hayden Glenn, Central Linn, 4:39.56; 12. Ryan Rowland, Central Linn, 4:41.43
100: 1. Dylan Lynn, Monroe, 11.15; 6. Zane Lindsey, Central Linn, 11.65; 15. Erik Hatch, East Linn Christian, 12.36
400: 9. Tony Belcastro, Central Linn, 54.91
800: 3. Ethan Slayden, East Linn Christian, 2:06.05; 7. Nathaniel Young, Monroe, 2:10.0; 15. Toben Mast, Central Linn, 2:14.81
200: 2. Dylan Lynn, Monroe, 22.72; 6. Zane Lindsey, Central Linn, 23.96
3,000: 3. Brandon Williams, East Linn Christian, 9:52.13; 7. Hayden Glenn, Central Linn, 10:05.38; 12. Ryan Rowland, Central Linn, 10:39.66
4x400 relay: 2. East Linn Christian (Ethan Slayden, Aidan Morgan, Warren Wheeler, Brandon Williams), 3:41.16; 7. Central Linn (Tony Belcastro, Toben Mast, Bren Schneiter, Zane Lindsey), 3:47.50
High jump: 2. Ethan Slayden, East Linn Christian, 5-10; 5. Bren Schneiter, Central Linn, 5-8
Long jump: 7. Warren Wheeler, East Linn Christian, 18-2
Shot put: 1. Grant Davidson, East Linn Christian, 44-6.75
Pole vault: 4. Brandon Williams, East Linn Christian, 11-0
Discus: 1. Grant Davidson, East Linn Christian, 120-0
Triple jump: 4. Bren Schneiter, Central Linn, 38.8.5; 5. Aidan Morgan, East Linn Christian, 38-8
2A girls
Team scores (winner and area teams): 1. Regis 60, 13. Monroe 20, 18. Central Linn 18, 33. Jefferson 3
4x100 relay: 4. Central Linn (Maya Rowland, Josie Nealon, Jordyn Meadors, Ryleigh Nofziger), 54.12
100: 12. Jordyn Meadors, Central Linn, 13.96
400: 4. Ryleigh Nofziger, Central Linn, 1:04.05
800: 9. Gemma Rowland, Central Linn, 2:41.04
200: 14. Matilyn Richardson, Monroe, 29.63
4x400 relay: 10. Central Linn (Maya Rowland, Jenna Neal, Gemma Rowland, Ryleigh Nofziger), 4:44.85
Shot put: 1. Laura Young, Monroe, 40-3.25; 11. Gemma Rowland, Central Linn, 30-9.5
Discus: 1. Laura Young, Monroe, 117-4
High jump: 2. Jordyn Meadors, Central Linn, 4-10; 7. Baylie Campau, Jefferson, 4-6
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!