HERMISTON — Alsea's Bailey Ellis finished second in the javelin and Jessica Carlisle was third in the triple jump at the 1A state meet.

Ellis had a toss of 118 feet, four inches in the javelin and Carlisle a leap of 32-2.

Carlisle also finished fourth in the long jump at 14-9. She was eighth in the 100 in 13.89 and 13th in the 200 in 29.37.

Ellis was also 12th in the shot put with a toss of 27-2.

