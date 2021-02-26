Prep sports: State guidelines slowing return to high school volleyball

Morrow and the players are thrilled to be back practicing after such a long layoff. But she also acknowledges the difficulties of the situation as a first-year coach as having six players in the gym at once is great for skill development, but makes it nearly impossible to implement her system.

“We’re now waiting for the March 9 metric evaluation to see if we drop to high-risk,” Morrow said. “If we do, I will have potentially only four practices to get a varsity team that has never played together ready for a match."

Most of the area schools have seen a drop-off in participation across all sports because of the circumstances created by the pandemic. Some students are weighing the value of a shortened season, while the families of others have health concerns about them playing.