Prep wrestling: Chance Lamer continuing family legacy as he signs to wrestle at Michigan

Chance Lamer knows just how significant it would be to win a fourth state title.
In the 72-year history of Oregon high school wrestling, only 39 wrestlers have ever pulled off the coveted four-peat — one of them is Chance’s older brother, Legend. If and when the 2021 season begins, Chance, a senior at Crescent Valley High and one of the top wrestlers in the nation, will have a shot to become the 40th.
It’s part of the reason he has spent months dragging himself through two-a-day workouts, but not the whole reason. Because whether he gets a senior season or not, he is training for far more than just one last shot at standing atop the podium at the Memorial Coliseum.
“I really hope we have a season — being a four-time state champ would be awesome. Not many people have done it,” Chance said. “But there’s also bigger things to look forward to.”
Chance has signed to continue his wrestling career at University of Michigan, a powerhouse program that is currently ranked No. 2 in the nation. He is dead-set on making the most of what’s left of his senior year, but he’s also daydreaming ahead to Ann Arbor, where he hopes to carve out his own legacy after growing up in a household full of star athletes.
“That’s definitely something I’m looking forward to going to Michigan for,” Chance said. “Because it’ll just be me. I’ll be creating my own path.”
That isn’t exactly an easy thing to do when your last name is Lamer.
Chance is the youngest of five brothers; Justice, the oldest, was one of the fastest cross-country runners in the state as a senior at CV and now runs at Montana State. Brawley was a state champion at 132 pounds as a senior and now wrestles at Cal Poly. Legend captured four state titles and also now wrestles at Cal Poly. The youngest, Daschle, is a sophomore at CV and won a state title as a freshman.
The idea of five kids who all are skilled enough to compete in Division I athletics growing up under one roof might sound improbable. But it makes plenty sense when you take into account who their parents are.
Their father, Chad, wrestled at South Dakota State and in the Olympic Trials in 2004 and is the longtime head wrestling coach at CV. Their mother, Ann, was a six-time All-American runner at South Dakota State who won a national title at 10,000 meters.
“I think the boys just think this is normal for us, I guess,” Chad said with a laugh.
Chance thought long and hard about joining his brothers at Cal Poly. He loved the idea of competing alongside Brawley and Legend. But it didn’t surprise Chad and Ann when Chance elected to spend his college career 2,500 miles from home.
“We would have loved for him to be with his brothers,” Chad said. “But I think he just has always kind of seen himself at a program like Michigan and in the Big Ten. As cool as it would be to see your kids competing together, it doesn’t surprise us too much that he wanted to go off and do his own thing.”
For Chance, watching his brothers go through the rigors of college wrestling gave him an idea of what it would take to compete at the top of the sport, and helped him believe that heading east to a bigger program would give him a better shot at achieving his goals.
“It’s nice knowing that my brothers have been through the same grind, so it’s nothing I can’t do,” Chance said. “That helps me from a mental standpoint with knowing that I can do it. … I’ve wanted to go to a place where I think I can become a national champion. I think the coaching and resources that (Michigan) have gives me the best shot.”
Chad admits that Chance probably is a bit more passionate about wrestling than any of the other Lamer siblings, and that he has always been fully focused on ending up at a top college program.
He’s been wrestling at national tournaments since he was in the second grade and placed fifth at the Cadet World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia in the summer of 2018. Chad said that Chance has plenty of athletic talent that has enabled him to become an elite college prospect; he taught himself to do a roundoff backflip as a little kid, and has always had natural quickness and balance.
But it’s his competitiveness that has helped him blossom into one of the best prep wrestlers in the country.
“In everything he does, even if it’s just board games, he really gets upset if he’s not winning,” Chad said. “I think that’s a huge factor. Even in sprints during conditioning, he always wants to be first. So that makes it very possible for him to succeed at the Division I level.”
The recruiting process became a bit nerve-wracking once it became apparent that traveling to national tournaments would not be possible during the pandemic. In fact, Chance never even got to take a visit to Ann Arbor before he committed to Michigan.
But even at the height of the pandemic, he never lacked for training partners.
When the Lamers were unable to train or lift at local schools or gyms, Chad dragged a wrestling mat into the middle of the families home garage so the brothers would have a place to work out.
Brawley and Legend were both home from Cal Poly and taking online classes for much of 2020, and Daschel, who wrestled one weight class below Chance last year recently went through a growth spurt, meaning all four of the Lamers could train together.
It made for some epic workouts as four of the best wrestlers to ever come through the area trained under the same roof all summer.
“It’s a lot of fun for a dad to see his boys wrestle with each other. It’s pretty cool,” Chad said.
Chance, Chad and the rest of the Raiders’ wrestling program all desperately hope there will be a wrestling season at some point this year. Like every other team in the state, CV has not had a team workout since last February, when it captured the 5A state title in dominant fashion.
If the season does get off the ground, the Raiders figure to be loaded once again and have a shot at a third straight state title.
But Chance knows that is out of his control. So while he waits to find out the fate of his senior season, he is taking advantage of the current circumstances to help prepare for Michigan.
His online academic schedule means classes don’t take up as much time as they would during a typical year. That leaves more time to train and perfect his craft.
Mornings are filled with two-hour lifting workouts, while evenings are spent training with some of his CV teammates at Mat Sense in Philomath. In-between workouts, Chance has time to focus on his nutrition and has made an effort to use meals and snacks to fuel his workouts and recovery.
“I’ve just been trying to train like when I get to Ann Arbor, so I’m not just so far behind everyone else that has been already competing in college,” Chance said. “I’m just trying to get to the point where I’m already adapted to the grind of college wrestling. So I’ve been working pretty hard this year.”
