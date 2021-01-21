Prep wrestling: Chance Lamer continuing family legacy as he signs to wrestle at Michigan

“We would have loved for him to be with his brothers,” Chad said. “But I think he just has always kind of seen himself at a program like Michigan and in the Big Ten. As cool as it would be to see your kids competing together, it doesn’t surprise us too much that he wanted to go off and do his own thing.”

For Chance, watching his brothers go through the rigors of college wrestling gave him an idea of what it would take to compete at the top of the sport, and helped him believe that heading east to a bigger program would give him a better shot at achieving his goals.

“It’s nice knowing that my brothers have been through the same grind, so it’s nothing I can’t do,” Chance said. “That helps me from a mental standpoint with knowing that I can do it. … I’ve wanted to go to a place where I think I can become a national champion. I think the coaching and resources that (Michigan) have gives me the best shot.”

Chad admits that Chance probably is a bit more passionate about wrestling than any of the other Lamer siblings, and that he has always been fully focused on ending up at a top college program.