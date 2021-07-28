Prep wrestling: James Rowley brings home silver medal at Cadet World Championships

Rowley had the luxury of bringing his personal coach, Jason Lara, on the trip with him to sit in his corner and work as a sparring partner.

Lara, who owns Mat Sense in Corvallis and has been coaching Rowley since he was in the middle school, said Rowley's attention to detail and focus on technique is what has enabled him to make it to the world stage.

Lara believes that the emphasis he and Rowley have put on improving technique and tactics — rather than just physicality and athleticism — is not something that is necessarily common at the high school level, and has helped Rowley succeed against incredibly talented opponents.

"He's so focused, and he stays on his lifts," Lara said. "A lot of kids will start to feel tired or cut corners a little bit. He doesn't do that and he does the little things right. On top of that, he rises to competition. He just knows how to compete and performs better when there's some pressure."

From the get go, though, Rowley knew he would have a difficult road to the final as he drew Russia’s Mustafagadzhi Malachdibirov in the opening round in a win-or-go-home scenario.

