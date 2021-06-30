Prep wrestling: Raiders shatter state meet scoring record to cap off season for the ages

“We were all nervous — it was like, still the state finals,” Gillett said. “But the more guys started winning, going out and getting those bonus points, it was huge. Everyone would go in the back in the back room where we were warming up after a win. We were just getting hyped up, everyone was getting super excited for their match. It was awesome.”

The icing on the cake was Godek’s performance in the 285 final. Godek, a junior who wrestled at 152 last season, put in a tremendous amount of work in the weight room in order to bulk up and leap up to the heavyweight class. On Saturday, he only weighed in at 209 pounds, far lighter than most other opponents in the class.

Nonetheless, he defeated Silverton’s Owen Magill by 3-2 decision in the final match of the day.

“The entire team was on the side of the mat watching, cheering him on,” Rosado said. “After he got the last-second takedown, we all just kind of went crazy and everyone was just super hyped about it.”

In addition to the sheer number of titles the Raiders won, there were obviously plenty of wrestlers who contributed to the record-breaking performance without winning a final. Chad Lamer pointed out Anthony Gimino, the No. 4 seed at 132 pounds this year, as somebody who embodies what has made the CV program so special recently.

“That kid, he never complains about anything, he never misses anything, he’s always on time. He just really works his tail off,” Chad Lamer said. “From where he started out at, to where he ended up this year — he got beat in the blood rounds, which is a heartbreaker. But everybody on the team loves that kid. He’s about a 4.0 student and is going to Cal Poly next year for college. He just does everything right… I just wish he had one more year, because he was starting to get really, really tough.”

