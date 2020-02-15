Prep wrestling: SC wins district title

Santiam Christian won the 3A Special District 3 championship held at Umpqua Community College.

Scio finished second and Harrisburg was sixth.

SC piled up a big lead in the semis, sending seven wrestlers to the finals and going on to take its first district wrestling title.

Logan Beem and Caleb Perez won championships for SC. Scio had three champions with Hunter Zeiher, Lance VanHoose and Jacob Mask.

Harrisburg's Chandler Strauss and Leithan Briggs won championships.

