Prep wrestling: Sweet Home takes district title

The Sweet Home wrestling team took first at the 4A Special District 2 wrestling meet.
The Huskies rolled up 477.5 points with five Huskies taking individual titles.
Philomath finished fifth.
Sweet Home’s top-seeded Christian Gregory defeated teammate and No. 3 seed Kaden Zajic by fall in 39 seconds to take the championship at 132 pounds.
The Huskies nearly had another teammate title match at 138 after No. 1 Jackson Royer pinned Philomath’s David Griffith in the semifinals, but No. 2 Tristan Spencer of Sweet Home fell to No. 3 Elijah LaCosse of Siuslaw. Royer went on to pin LaCosse in 1:53.
Travis Thorpe rolled to the title at 160 pounds. The No. 1 seed out of Sweet Home pinned Emmett Henderson of Junction City in 4:21.
No. 1 seed Jesse Jamison took the title at 170 for the Huskies with a pin of Junction City’s Brandon Andresen in 1:38.
Nich James won the title at 182 pounds. James, the top seed, pinned Johnny Sylva of Stayton in 4:34.
You have free articles remaining.
Sweet Home’s Jake Sieminski finished second at 106, losing to Cameron Truesdell 7-3 in the finals. Sieminski took a 16-5 major decision against Philomath’s Blake Niemann in the semifinals. Truesdell defeated Sweet Home’s Treyson Smith by a 15-1 major decision in the semis.
Sweet Home’s Kyle Watkins finished second at 113, losing to Mauro Michel of Cascade by fall in the finals.
Top-seeded Rian Howard of Sweet Home was pinned by No. 2 seed Eli Howard of Stayton in the 126 pound title match.
At 145, No. 2 Brayden Newport of Sweet Home lost to No. 1 Kane Nixon of Cascade by major decision, 14-4.
Jake Fanning of Sweet Home finished second at 220, falling 3-2 to No. 1 Christian Newlan of Siuslaw in the final.
Ethan Spencer, Sweet Home’s No. 3 seed at 152, made the finals but was defeated by No. 1 Noah Thompson of Cascade by fall.
Philomath’s Issiah Blackburn, the No. 2 seed, fell 7-3 to Nat Brown of Elmira-Crow in the 195 pound final.
At 285, Philomath’s Joseph Choi finished second. Choi lost 3-0 to Matthew Horrillo of Siuslaw in the title match.
Philomath’s Benjamin Hernandez and Sweet Home’s Connor Ford both lost their semifinal matches at 120.