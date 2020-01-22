Prep wrestling: Sweet Home wrestlers down Tillamook

SWEET HOME — Year in and year out, Sweet Home and Tillamook produce some of the top prep wrestlers Oregon and both teams are typically in the mix for a state title. Last season, the Cheesemakers narrowly edged out the Huskies for the 4A crown.

But coming into this year, the last time Tillamook had traveled to Sweet Home for a wrestling meet was 1985 — when current Sweet Home coach Steve Thorpe was a senior for the Huskies and current Tillamook coach Rex Metcalfe was a junior for the Cheesemakers.

On Wednesday, the two schools finally met for a highly-anticipated dual meet that could serve as a preview for March’s state meet. This time around, Thorpe and the Huskies got the better of his longtime friend, Metcalfe.

Sweet Home delivered a dominant 55-15 win and lost just three matches to a Cheesemakers team that was ranked No. 3 in the latest OSAA coaches poll. The No. 2-ranked Huskies won the first four matches of the evening by fall, and never looked back from that point.

“We want to make this meet a reciprocal event,” Thorpe said. “Because anytime you can go and wrestle with a team like Tillamook it’s not going to make you worse. Tonight just shows us that we’re doing some things right. But we’ve got a long way to go, from what I saw and we’re definitely not satisfied.”