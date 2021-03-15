Jody Wynn out as UW women's basketball coach

After four seasons guiding the University of Washington women’s basketball program, Jody Wynn has been let go.

"I want to thank Jody for her contributions to the program the last four years," Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen announced in a press release. "These decisions are extremely difficult, but we felt it was in the best interest of our current and future Huskies to make a leadership change and move in a new direction with our women's basketball program. We wish her and her family the best moving forward."

Wynn was 38-75 and 11-58 in Pac-12 play in her four seasons after taking over for Mike Neighbors, who left for Arkansas following the 2016-17 season.

Neighbors led the Huskies to three straight NCAA tournament appearances and the 2016 Final Four.

Wynn spent eight seasons at Long Beach State before taking over the Huskies program. She helped the Long Beach reach the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1992 in 2017 and nearly pulled off a monumental upset as the No. 15 seed. But Long Beach State came just short against No. 2 seed Oregon State as the Beavers prevailed 56-55 in the first-round game in Gill Coliseum.

Washington was just 7-14 this past season and never won more than 13 games in a season under Wynn. The Huskies were 12th, 11th (twice) and tied for ninth in the conference her four seasons.

