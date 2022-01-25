LBCC athletics: Roadrunners to take five-day COVID pause

A sharp uptick in positive COVID cases within the Linn-Benton athletics program has led to the department initiating a five-day pause on all athletics activities, including practices, strength and conditioning and competition through Jan. 28.

"We felt this step was necessary to curb any spread of the virus among our student-athlete population," said Director of Athletics Mark Majeski in a release. "While we know this is not a popular decision, we feel it is the right decision and will ultimately provide the least disruption for our programs."