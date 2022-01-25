 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LBCC athletics: Roadrunners to take five-day COVID pause

LBCC athletics logo

A sharp uptick in positive COVID cases within the Linn-Benton athletics program has led to the department initiating a five-day pause on all athletics activities, including practices, strength and conditioning and competition through Jan. 28.

"We felt this step was necessary to curb any spread of the virus among our student-athlete population," said Director of Athletics Mark Majeski  in a release. "While we know this is not a popular decision, we feel it is the right decision and will ultimately provide the least disruption for our programs."

As a result, the men's and women's basketball contests at Clackamas scheduled for Wednesday will not be played. The Roadrunners will look to return to action Saturday when they host Portland.

