LBCC baseball: Roadrunners start season with sweep

The Linn-Benton Community College baseball team started the season with a sweep of Yakima Valley at LBCC.

LBCC won 5-1 and 5-3.

Brock Townsend pitched 6 ⅓ innings, striking out five batters and giving up two hits, as the Roadrunners took the first game.

Ian McIntrye and JJ Hoover each collected two hits and two RBIs for the Roadrunners.

Gavin Logan went 2 for 4 with two RBIs to lead LBCC in game two.

Caden Hennessy pitched seven innings to earn the win for the Roadrunners, who improved to 2-0 on the season. Yakima dropped to 0-2.

Linn-Benton hosts Everett Sunday with a doubleheader beginning at noon.

