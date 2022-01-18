LBCC basketball: Halo Parks leads Roadrunners to win over Mt. Hood

Halo Parks scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Linn-Benton Community College past Mt. Hood Monday in the NWAC South Region women's basketball opener for both teams.

The Roadrunners (9-2, 1-0) held Mt. Hood (2-7, 0-1) to just 35% shooting from the field.

Parks was one of four Roadrunners in double figures. Brooklynn Hankwitz, Sabrina Albee and Elizabeth Chavez all contributed 10 points for Linn-Benton. Chavez had a team-high nine rebound and also added four assists.

Linn-Benton hosts Soutwestern Oregon on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Men's basketball

Ayden Foster and Kye Blaser scored 21 and 20 points, respectively, but it was not enough to overcome Mt. Hood's hot shooting as the Saints topped the Roadrunners 94-74 Monday in the NWAC South Region opener for both teams.

The Saints (5-7, 1-0) shot 55% from the field and outrebounded Linn-Benton 39-27.

The Roadrunners (2-6, 0-1) struggled to get additional offensive production in the first half, trailing 51-34 at intermission. Blaser and Foster shot a combined 17 for 28 from the floor, but as at team the Roadrunners shot just 44%.

Linn-Benton hosts Southwestern Oregon Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.