LBCC basketball: Kyree Davis leads Roadrunners past Lane

Kyree Davis scored 26 points to lead Linn-Benton Community College past host Lane 76-75 in NWAC South Region men's basketball action Wednesday night.
Davis shot 12-for-17 from the field and also added five rebounds and five assists for LBCC. Kadeem Nelson added 16 points and Peter Wilmes added 13 points for the Roadrunners (9-12, 3-5).
LBCC travels to Clackamas Saturday.
Women
The Roadrunners fell short in a 60-59 NWAC South loss at Lane.
Amyr Lowe scored 20 points, including two free throws with 0:16 seconds remaing to pull Linn-Benton within two points, but the Roadrunners (15-6, 4-4) could not take the lead.
Mari-Anna Martinez scored 15 points and Elizabeth Chavez added 12 points for LBCC.
The Roadrunners are at Clackamas on Saturday.