LBCC basketball: Roadrinners swept by Clackamas

Kadeem Nelson scored 20 points for Linn-Benton Community College but Clackamas held off a late Roadrunner charge to win 70-61 in NWAC South Region men's basketball action Saturday evening in Oregon City.

The Roadrunners (9-13 overall, 3-6 NWAC South) pulled to within 62-60 after Kyree Davis made a jumper with 3:39 left. But Clackamas (19-2, 8-1) outscored LBCC 8-1 down the stretch.

Davis ended with 16 points and six rebounds and Seth Cullison added 15 points for the Roadrunners, who host Chemeketa on Wednesday.

Women

The Roadrunners dropped a 73-51 decision to Clackamas in NWAC South Region action Saturday afternoon in Oregon City.

The Roadrunners (15-7 overall, 4-5 in NWAC South) managed just 28% shooting from the floor for the game. Clackamas (17-3, 7-2) shot 43% for the game and outrebounded LBCC 50-35.

The Roadrunners scored the first basket of the game before Clackamas went on a 19-0 scoring run. Amyr Lowe led LBCC with nine points and six rebounds. Elizabeth Chavez added eight points.

The Roadrunners host Chemeketa Wednesday.

