LBCC basketball: Roadrinners swept by Clackamas

Kadeem Nelson scored 20 points for Linn-Benton Community College but Clackamas held off a late Roadrunner charge to win 70-61 in NWAC South Region men's basketball action Saturday evening in Oregon City.
The Roadrunners (9-13 overall, 3-6 NWAC South) pulled to within 62-60 after Kyree Davis made a jumper with 3:39 left. But Clackamas (19-2, 8-1) outscored LBCC 8-1 down the stretch.
Davis ended with 16 points and six rebounds and Seth Cullison added 15 points for the Roadrunners, who host Chemeketa on Wednesday.
You have free articles remaining.
Women
The Roadrunners dropped a 73-51 decision to Clackamas in NWAC South Region action Saturday afternoon in Oregon City.
The Roadrunners (15-7 overall, 4-5 in NWAC South) managed just 28% shooting from the floor for the game. Clackamas (17-3, 7-2) shot 43% for the game and outrebounded LBCC 50-35.
The Roadrunners scored the first basket of the game before Clackamas went on a 19-0 scoring run. Amyr Lowe led LBCC with nine points and six rebounds. Elizabeth Chavez added eight points.
The Roadrunners host Chemeketa Wednesday.