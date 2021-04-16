LBCC basketball: Roadrunners fall to Mt. Hood

Mt. Hood took advantage of a cold-shooting Linn-Benton squad in the second half and handed the Roadrunners a 60-52 loss in NWAC South Region men's basketball action Saturday afternoon.

The Saints (1-1) forced 13 Roadrunner turnovers and edged them on the boards as well 38-36. Mt. Hood also outscored Linn-Benton 34-20 in the second half. The Roadrunners shot just 28% in the second half.

Linn-Benton won a 77-75 thriller in overtime on Wednesday against the Saints.