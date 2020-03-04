LBCC basketball: Roadrunners land honors

LBCC basketball: Roadrunners land honors

Linn-Benton Community College had five women and two men's basketball players selected to all-NWAC South Region basketball honors for the 2019-20 season.

For the women, sophomore Amyr Lowe and freshman Elizabeth Chavez each received honorable mention recognition. Allison Killion, Marri-Anna Martinez, Megan Wagner and Chavez were selected to the all-freshman team. Killion also received recognition on the all-defensive team.

For the men, freshmen Kyree Davis and Kadeem Nelson received recognition. Davis was selected second team all-Region as well as the all-freshman teams, while Nelson earned honorable mention recognition. Davis was also selected to the all-defensive team.

