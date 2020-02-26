LBCC basketball: Roadrunners swept by Lane

Elizabeth Chavez scored 17 points and Amyr Lowe added 14 points for Linn-Benton Community College, but Lane beat the Roadrunners 71-56 in NWAC Southern Region women's basketball action Wednesday night.

The loss eliminated LBCC (19-9, 8-7) from contention for a berth to the NWAC Championships.

LBCC wraps up the season Saturday at Mt. Hood.

Men

Kyree Davis led Linn-Benton Community College with 20 points, but Lane defeated the Roadrunners 74-60 in NWAC South Region men's basketball action Wednesday night.

Fred Harding IV added 10 points and Seth Cullison added nine points and five rebounds for LBCC. Kadeem Nelson led the Roadrunners (10-18, 4-11) with seven rebounds to go with his eight points.

LBCC wraps up its season Saturday at Mt. Hood.

