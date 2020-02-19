LBCC basketball: Roadrunners women win in OT

Linn-Benton Community College defeated Southwestern Oregon 69-58 in overtime in NWAC South Region women's basketball action.
Molly Hendricks hit two free throws with eight seconds remaining to tie the game at 54-54 and force the overtime period.
Megan Wagner led the Roadrunners (18-8 overall, 7-6 in the NWAC South) with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Amyr Lowe and Elizabeth Chavez added 16 and 15 points, respectively. Southwestern Oregon dropped to 10-16, 4-9.
Linn-Benton hosts Clark on Saturday.
Men
Linn-Benton's Kadeem Nelson scored a game-high 27 points but Southwestern Oregon held on for an 85-77 win in NWAC South Region men's basketball action Wednesday night.
Down by as much as 15 points earlier in the game, the Roadrunners pulled to within 80-77 with 1:49 remaining after Nelson's 3-pointer.
Fred Harding IV had a season high 20 points for the Roadrunners (9-17, 3-10) while Kyree Davis and Peter Wilmes added 12 points apiece.
Linn-Benton hosts Clark on Saturday.