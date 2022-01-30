LBCC basketball: Women's team falls to Portland CC, 74-59

The Linn-Benton women's basketball team lost to Portland Community College, 74-59, on Saturday.

The Roadrunners (11-4, 3-2 NWAC South) were led by Brooklyn Hankwitz, who recorded her third straight game with a double-double, scoring 23 points with 14 rebounds.

Linn-Benton took an early 10-3 lead, but the Panthers took control of the game with a 22-6 second quarter. The Roadrunners lost second-leading scorer Liz Chavez to an ankle injury in the first half and she did not return.

The Roadrunners will take on Lane Community College at home on Wednesday.

Men's basketball

The Linn-Benton men's basketball team lost a high-scoring contest against Portland Community College, 92-89, on Saturday.

The Roadrunners trailed by 18 with less than 8 minutes left to play but rallied to pull within one point on a late 3-pointer by Tyson Parker. Portland then hit two free throws after an intentional foul and Parker's last-second 3-point attempt bounced off the rim.

Ayden Foster scored 26 points to lead the Roadrunners, with 22 of those points scored in the second half. Kye Blaser added 25 points.

After a foul on Panther Ambrose Johnson, who hit both of his free throws, the Roadrunners had one last chance to tie the game. A deep 3-point heave from Tyson Parker, as the buzzer sounded, saw the ball bounce off the backboard and off the front rim to the floor.

Linn-Benton will host Lane on Wednesday.

