LBCC men's basketball falls to Clackamas

The Linn-Benton Community College men's basketball team could not keep pace with Clackamas in a 100-48 NWAC Southern Region loss at LBCC.

Clackamas shot 64% from the field en route to the win.

Clackamas (12-1, 1-0) never trailed in the game and jumped to a 52-23 hafltime lead.

The Roadrunners (6-8, 0-1) managed just 28% from the field and 48% from the free throw line.

Kyree Davis led the Roadrunners with 12 points and Kye Blaser added 10 points.

LBCC next travels to Chemeketa on Wednesday for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.

