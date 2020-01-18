LBCC men's basketball: Roadrunners fall to PCC

LBCC's Seth Cullison scored a season-high 15 points, but Portland Community College topped the Roadrunners 69-56 in NWAC South Region men's basketball action Saturday evening.

The loss dropped the Roadrunners to 6-11 overall and 0-4 in the NWAC South. Portland improved to 6-8, 2-3.

Kadeem Nelson added nine points for the Roadrunners and Kyree Davis contributed seven point, five rebounds and five assists.

Portland forced 19 LBCC turnovers which resulted in 22 points.

The Roadrunners travel to Clark on Monday for a 7:30 p.m. game.

