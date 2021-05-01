LBCC men's basketball: Roadrunners fall to Chemeketa

Kye Blaser had 18 points and six rebounds for Linn-Benton, but it wasn't enough to overcome Chemeketa's hot shooting as the Roadrunners droopped a 91-70 decision at home in NWAC South Region men's basketball action Saturday afternoon.

The Storm (5-3) shot 59% from the field (36-for-61), led by Chase McClain's 29 points on 12-for-17 shooting.

The Roadrunners (1-5) didn't shoot poorly (52% FGs) and also outrebounded the Storm 26-20, but committed 14 turnovers. Chemeketa only had five turnovers.

Fred Harding IV had 15 points for the Roadrunners and Ayden Foster added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Linn-Benton hosts Lane on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

