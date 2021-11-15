LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners advance to NWAC tournament

The Linn-Benton Community College volleyball team has advanced to the Northwest Athletic Conference tournament as the top seed from the South Region.

The Roadrunners (28-2) will face Bellevue, the No. 2 seed from the North Region, at 11 a.m. Friday. The eight-team NWAC tournament will be hosted by Pierce College in Lakewood, Washington.

Linn-Benton enters the tournament on a 21-match win streak and claimed the NWAC South regular-season title with a 16-0 record.

Linn-Benton coach Jayme Frazier said the record doesn’t reflect how challenging the season has been. Lane, Mt. Hood and Rogue each had very competitive squads and qualified for the postseason.

“It’s been great. We’ve had just enough losses to kind of steady us and keep us going forward at the right times. We had a couple set losses in the last week or so and that just helps keep the team looking at ways to improve, both individually and as a team. It’s been a great run,” Frazier said.

Over the weekend, the Roadrunners won the South Regional tournament, which was held at the Linn-Benton campus in Albany. The Roadrunners fell behind in their match on Saturday against Tacoma before rallying for a 21-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-6 victory.

“For a couple different reasons we started out slow on Saturday against Tacoma. I don’t like to think that we were overlooking anybody. It was a one versus four, but I knew Tacoma was coming in with some real sophomore leadership,” Frazier said. “They definitely have some talent, but they just came in with nothing to lose and played a little bit different style.”

Frazier was proud of her team for staying together and playing with grit in the fourth and fifth sets to complete the comeback.

Shalyn Gray led Linn-Benton with 12 kills. Shelbey Nichol and Eva Buford added 11 kills apiece. Sydnie Johnson had 27 assists for the match.

Jade Hayes recorded 26 digs and Taya Manibusan added 12 digs.

On Sunday, the Roadrunners took a straight-sets victory over Skagit Valley, 25-12, 25-21, 25-23.

Nichol had a team-high 11 kills. Gray added eight kills and 13 digs. Savannah Hutchins (18) and Johnson (17) combined for 25 assists. Hutchins also added 10 digs. Defensively, libero Hayes led the Roadrunners with 17 digs and Alicia Vandervoort-Walters had five blocks.

The Roadrunners have faced numerous health and injury problems this season and will be without two key players for the NWAC tournament. Kennedy Kantola and Arika Evans will not be available due to injuries.

Frazier said there are a couple of other players who are working their way back and she hopes they will be able to play.

The Roadrunners lost their season-opener in five sets to Bellevue, their opponent in Friday’s quarterfinal.

“I had a bunch of freshmen out there and we had lost a couple due to COVID, and we were nervous and we lost by two (points) in the fifth. I think that’s one of those that my team’s always wanted back,” Frazier said. “The team is excited to get to play them again.”

This is not the first time that Frazier has led a red-hot team into the postseason. In 2016, the Roadrunners went 47-2 and finished second at the tournament.

She tries to take the pressure off her squad by focusing on the experience. Because of all the restrictions, 2020-21 was an awkward, limited season. That has made this year's success even more meaningful.

“It just feels so much more like normal (now),” Frazier said. “For them, it’s special, of course, so we’re just going to enjoy every step.”

