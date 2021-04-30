LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners down Chemeketa

SALEM — Linn-Benton made quick work of Chemeketa, winning in three sets, in NWAC South Region volleyball action Friday night.

Set scores were 25-11, 25-20, 27-25.

The Roadrunners (8-2) got a balanced attack including ten kills from Shaylyn Gray and six kills each from Alexis Chapman and Alicia Vandervoort-Walters. Sydnie Johnson had 36 assists on the night.

Chapman also added three blocks on the night while Isabelle Wyss, Marja Annus and Vandervoort-Walters added two. Jade Hayes led the Roadrunners with 15 digs. Emily Curtis and Gray added 10 digs apiece.

Next week the Roadrunners travel to Lane on Wednesday and then host the Titans Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0