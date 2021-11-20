LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners down Edmonds at NWAC tournament

Linn-Benton Community College defeated Edmonds in four sets Saturday morning to advance at the Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball tournament in Lakewood, Washington.
The set scores were 19-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-15 for the Roadrunners. The double-elimination tournament is being held at Pierce College.
Shelbey Nichol led Linn-Benton (30-2) with 15 kills. Taya Manibusan had 10 kills and 11 digs and Jade Hayes had a match-high 15 digs.
The NWAC South region champions opened the tournament with a four-sets victory over Bellevue on Friday.