LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners sweep Mt. Hood
LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners sweep Mt. Hood

LBCC athletics logo

Linn-Benton swept visiting Mt. Hood 3-0 in NWAC South Region volleyball action Friday night.

Set scores were 25-21, 25-19 and 25-14.

The Roadrunners improve to 6-2, while Mt. Hood drops to 1-6.

Shaylyn Gray and Emily Curtis had 10 kills and seven kills, respectively to lead the Roadrunners' offense. Sydnie Johnson managed the offense with 28 assists.

Gray and Jade Hayes each had 12 digs for Linn-Benton. Hayes also added four aces on the night.

The Roadrunners next host Rogue on Wednesday.

