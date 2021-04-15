 Skip to main content
LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners win in four sets
LBCC VOLLEYBALL

LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners win in four sets

LBCC athletics logo

GRESHAM — Linn-Benton defeated host Mt. Hood in four sets in NWAC South Region volleyball action Wednesday night.

Set scores were 25-23, 25-26, 24-26 and 25-15.

The Roadrunners improved to 5-2 on the season, winning the last five matches after dropping the opening series to Southwestern Oregon.

The Saints dropped to 1-5 for the season.

Sydnie Johnson had 48 assists on the night for Linn-Benton. Shaylyn Gray led the Roadrunners with 20 kills. Emily Curtis and Grace Parker added 11 and 9 kills, respectively. Jade Hayes led the Roadrunners defensive effort with 16 digs.

The Roadrunners will host Mt. Hood Friday at 6 p.m.

