LBCC women's basketball: Roadrunners down PCC

Amyr Lowe scored 19 points and Elizabeth Chavez added 12 points to lead Linn-Benton Community College past Portland Community College 68-38 in NWAC South Region women's basketball action Saturday afternoon.
You have free articles remaining.
The win snapped a three-game Conference losing streak for the Roadrunners (12-5 overall, 1-3 NWAC South). Portland dropoped to 1-10, 0-5.
The Roadrunners outshot Portland from the field 46% ot 26% and also outrebounded the Panthers 40-20. LBCC's bench outscored Portland's bench 35-0.
LBCC travels to Clark on Monday for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.