LBCC women's basketball: Chavez leads Roadrunners past Chemeketa

MID-VALLEY MEDIA
Elizabeth Chavez scored 19 points to lead Linn-Benton past Chemeketa 62-54 in NWAC South Region women's basketball action Saturday afternoon.
Chavez hit 8 of 14 shots. Grace Gaither and Halo Parks added 12 points each and Brooklynn Hankwitz added 11 points for the Roadrunners (3-2, 2-2 NWAC South).
Allison Killion had 10 rebounds for Linn-Benton and Hankwitz and Chavez added five rebounds apiece. Chavez also contributed six assists.
Chemeketa (2-6,2-6) shot 11-for-12 from the free throw line but made just 19 of 45 field goal attempts.
The Roadrunners host Lane on Wednesday for a 5 p.m. tip.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!