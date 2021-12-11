LBCC women's basketball: Roadrunners improve to 7-0 with win over Tacoma

Four players scored in double figures to lead Linn-Benton past Tacoma, 85-65. in a nonconference women's basketball game Saturday.
The Roadrunners remain unbeaten at 7-0 on the season.
Emmaly Welch led Linn-Benton with 21 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the field. Maddy Ayers and Halo Parks added 12 points apiece and Brooklynn Hankwitz scored 10 points to go along with a team-high six rebounds.
The Roadrunners shot 54% from the field and outrebounded the Titans 47-39.
Linn-Benton will travel to Walla Walla for the NWAC Crossover Tournament Friday through Sunday.