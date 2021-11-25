NFL roundup: Raiders beat Cowboys in overtime drive, Lions self-destruct against Bears

Two major NFL matchups met on Saturday — the Las Vegas Raiders visited the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, and the Detroit Lions hosted the Chicago Bears. As it turned out, both games ended up coming down to the wire, but not necessarily in the way you'd expect.

Raiders vs. Cowboys: On the grind in overtime

Daniel Carlson kicked a 29-yard field goal in overtime after Anthony Brown’s fourth pass-interference penalty kept the drive alive, and the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Dallas Cowboys 36-33 on Thursday.

Carlson’s fifth field goal came after Brown was called for interference on Zay Jones on third-and-18. All four of Brown’s interference penalties came on third-down incompletions.

The Raiders (6-5) ended a three-game losing streak with their first Thanksgiving victory since 1968. It was their fourth appearance on the holiday since then, with the previous two losses coming at the Cowboys.

Carlson put Las Vegas ahead 33-30 with a career-long 56-yarder with 1:52 remaining. Greg Zuerlein, who missed an extra point after the first Dallas TD, answered with a 45-yarder with 19 seconds to go.

Tony Pollard had a 100-yard kickoff return for Dallas in the third quarter, but was stopped inside the 15 to start overtime. The Cowboys went three-and-out starting from their 7, and the Raiders finished off the third victory for the AFC West against the NFC East-leading Cowboys (7-4) in the past four games.

Brown had his back to Jones when Derek Carr threw the pass with Las Vegas at its 43. The penalty put the Raiders at the Dallas 24, and the winning kick came after Dallas was penalized twice for rushing past the line of scrimmage before the snap.

Carr threw for 373 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown strike to DeSean Jackson. Marcus Mariota had a short scoring run on a shotgun keeper.

Dak Prescott had 209 of his 375 yards passing in the fourth quarter. His 32-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Schultz and 2-point conversion toss to the tight end pulled the Cowboys even at 30 with 2:54 remaining after they trailed almost from the start.

Bears vs. Lions: A fresh take on self-destruction?

When the Detroit Lions punted with 8:30 left against the Chicago Bears, quarterback Jared Goff was already planning what his offense would have to do next.

It ended up as a waste of time.

Trailing 14-13, the Bears put together an 18-play, 69-yard drive before ending the game with a 28-yard field goal as time expired in Detroit's 16-14 loss on Thursday.

As Goff watched in disbelief, his team fell to 0-10-1.

“When we came off the field with all that time left, it never crossed my mind that we'd never get back out there,” he said. “I figured, at worse, we would be looking at a four-minute drive to win the game. Our defense had been fantastic all day.”

That defense, which has held three straight opponents to 16 or fewer points, couldn't get one more stop.

Chicago picked up five first downs and only had to convert twice on third downs. On third-and-5 from their 37, Andy Dalton hit Damiere Byrd for 13 yards, although a Lions holding penalty would have given Chicago a first down either way.

With Dalton taking as much time as possible, the Bears were facing second-and-10 from the Detroit 17 coming out of the two-minute warning. Julian Okwara stopped David Montgomery for a yard and the Lions called their first timeout.

Then they called their second one. That's not allowed.

With 1:54 to play and Chicago lined up for the crucial third-and-9, Lions coach Dan Campbell realized there was a problem.

“Half of our defense had one play call and half had another,” he said. “If I didn't do anything, they were going to score an easy touchdown.”

So Campbell called his second timeout, despite knowing the rule against back-to-back timeouts.

The Lions were called for defensive delay of game and lost the timeout. The Bears easily converted the third-and-4 against Detroit's soft coverage, Dalton knelt three times and Cairo Santos kicked the short field goal as time expired.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0