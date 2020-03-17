NWAC cancels spring sports

"The recent announcements by President Trump and Governors Inslee (Washington) and Brown (Oregon), discussions with our member colleges and the NWAC Executive Board, effective 3/16/20, The Northwest Athletic Conference decided to cancel all spring sport competitions and NWAC championship events, effective immediately. This is a decision that we do not take lightly but in consultation with our constituents and partners, NWAC believes it makes the most sense. It is our desire to do our part to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the interest of the health and well-being of our student-athletes, school personnel, and our fans. We have student-athletes who are having to make significant decisions in a short and crowded time space and we believe at this time is the best way to proceed."