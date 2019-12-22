Oregon football: Could Heisman be in Sewell's future?

“He pops. If you’re a normal person watching Oregon football on TV, you’re going to notice Penei Sewell instantly.”

Sewell, a native of American Samoa, was honored last week as the co-Polynesian college football player of the year, along with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Oregon’s Heisman winner, Marcus Mariota, was the first recipient of the award given out by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.

“The Outland speaks for itself, man,” Sewell said. “I didn’t really expect it, but when I found out and they said my name, it was a dream come true. And that Polynesian award, I’ve always wanted that one. It’s the greatest achievement for my culture, so being able to win that is nothing but a blessing.”

Sewell was graded out as the top offensive lineman in the nation and the highest-graded offensive player at any position this season by Pro Football Focus.

In 466 pass-blocking snaps, Sewell allowed seven pressures and no sacks. That reliable protection helped Justin Herbert stay healthy while passing for 3,333 yards with 32 touchdowns and five interceptions.