Oregon football: Ducks have homework for Christmas break

EUGENE — Mario Cristobal gave his players homework for their shortened Christmas break.

“We are that teacher,” the Oregon football coach joked after the Ducks held their final practice of the year in Eugene on Saturday morning inside the Moshofsky Center. “You think you’re going to have time off, but they have a workout plan with them and a fundamentals and technique plan as well. Tips and reminders that go with them. We want them to spend time with their families and never get too far away from football. When we arrive in Pasadena, it is going to be hit the ground running. There are several events we are honored to take part in, but that also shrinks your time. What you don’t want is to have focus and concentration altered as you prepare for a great opponent.”

The sixth-ranked Ducks (11-2) will reunite in Southern California on Christmas evening to continue preparations for facing No. 8 Wisconsin (10-3) in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. Oregon took a week off following its 37-15 win over Utah in the Pac-12 title game before returning to practice.