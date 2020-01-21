Oregon football: Ducks make hiring of OC Moorehead official

“I think every time you have a vacancy, and that relates to everyone in an organization, you always have the opportunity to upgrade,” Cristobal said last week. “That’s not a dig or a shot at anybody because I think that our previous coordinator did a really nice job while he was here.

“But it’s just the nature of the industry. Every time you have a guy graduate and move on, you hope you’re recruiting well enough to replace him at the same level or better. You always want to get better.”

Starting this spring, Moorhead will oversee a quarterback competition to replace four-year starter Justin Herbert, who is currently auditioning for the NFL at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

The Ducks also lose four starters on the offensive line and one of his former pupils, Penn State graduate transfer wide receiver Juwan Johnson.

Redshirt freshman Tyler Shough, true freshman Cale Millen and 2020 recruits Jay Butterfield and Robby Ashford are the candidates Moorhead, a former quarterback at Fordham, will inherit to run his offense.

Mississippi State quarterback Garrett Shrader was one of three FBS freshman to throw for 1,000 yards and rush for 500 yards, despite playing in just 10 games.