Oregon football: Lenoir missed his team too much to continue opting out

A second team all-Pac-12 pick in 2019, he’s credited with missing just three tackles in 137 opportunities in his three seasons at Oregon.

“It’s a blessing, just to hear that he looks at me that way, and just knowing all the work I’ve put in this whole offseason,” Lenoir said of his coach. “But really it started in January. And just going over the stuff that I was beat on last year and just trying to make a difference from me.”

He later added: “Last season … it was something to make a statement, but now this year I’m planning to take over.”

Cristobal said his praise of Lenoir wasn’t made because he loves the player or the fact that he’s on his team. He sees a talent who has kicked into a different gear and taken his play to another level.

“I trust my eyes the way that he is practicing. The way he has developed. The way he has attacked, absolutely attacked the processes regarding his betterment, his development, the game plan,” the coach said. “I see a guy that’s physical, that’s hungry, that’s driven, that’s humble and that’s really eager to get out there and play some football.”