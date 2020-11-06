Oregon football: Lenoir missed his team too much to continue opting out

Dede Lenoir, upon his decision to return to the Oregon football team in early October after an earlier choice to opt out of the season, tweeted “UNFINISHED BUSINESS Im not leaving.”
The message from the senior cornerback was a positive sign for the Ducks after they had lost three other members of their defensive secondary who decided they weren’t playing in the pandemic-shortened season.
Lenoir’s decision came a day after Rose Bowl MVP Brady Breeze announced he wasn’t going to play this season. Thomas Graham and Javon Holland, also key pieces on the team, had already said they were opting out.
Lenoir recalls sitting at home watching a college football game and thinking to himself that he was going to miss playing.
“Just being with my brothers. Having fun and being able to play on the field with them. Those are the times you never get back,” he told the media earlier this week. “I was thinking, ‘I can’t do this for another month. I would rather be with them.’ That’s when I called coach (Mario) Cristobal. I told him I’m ready to come back.”
Lenoir also recently decided to shorten his first name from Deommodore because it’s easier to pronounce. He changed his uniform number from 6 to 0, reflecting his “zero tolerance for racism.”
Lenoir called it “a blessing” when learning that Cristobal called him one of the best cornerbacks in the country.
A second team all-Pac-12 pick in 2019, he’s credited with missing just three tackles in 137 opportunities in his three seasons at Oregon.
“It’s a blessing, just to hear that he looks at me that way, and just knowing all the work I’ve put in this whole offseason,” Lenoir said of his coach. “But really it started in January. And just going over the stuff that I was beat on last year and just trying to make a difference from me.”
He later added: “Last season … it was something to make a statement, but now this year I’m planning to take over.”
Cristobal said his praise of Lenoir wasn’t made because he loves the player or the fact that he’s on his team. He sees a talent who has kicked into a different gear and taken his play to another level.
“I trust my eyes the way that he is practicing. The way he has developed. The way he has attacked, absolutely attacked the processes regarding his betterment, his development, the game plan,” the coach said. “I see a guy that’s physical, that’s hungry, that’s driven, that’s humble and that’s really eager to get out there and play some football.”
Lenoir is a leader of a secondary unit entering Saturday’s season-opener against Stanford in Eugene that is much younger and less experienced than expected due to the opt-outs.
But that group is surrounded by a defense filled with veterans.
Senior defensive tackle Jordon Scott is among those. He’s started 37 of 38 games in his Oregon career.
Scott said earlier during fall camp that losing weight in the offseason has made him feel quicker and believe that he could play more snaps. He’s listed at 311 pounds, 11 fewer than in 2019.
“I would say more snaps at a high level,” Scott said this week, expanding on his earlier words. “Since I’ve been here I’ve played more snaps regardless, but definitely now cutting weight and feeling a lot more in shape I think that my snaps will be more quality than quantity.”
Scott and his defensive line teammates will be tested by a Stanford offense that likes to run between the tackles. Last season, the Ducks held five opponents to under 100 yards rushing and ranked 13th nationally against the run.
“Stanford is a very physical outfit. They’re going to run power. They’re going to get up in the trenches and go downhill. So we’re looking forward to it,” Scott said, adding that the key to success against the Cardinal is playing disciplined football and having everybody in their assigned gaps.
“Make sure you’re playing physical, downhill, striking to and through the numbers and setting edges,” he added. “From there, you’ve got to play ball.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!