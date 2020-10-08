Oregon football: Shough, Brown look to take over at QB

For now, it appears the job is redshirt sophomore Tyler Shough’s to lose. Training camp begins Friday morning.

Shough played in five games last season, going 12-for-15 in limited action for 144 yards and three scores. He took 53 snaps.

“You’ve seen bits and pieces of practice, probably more drill work than anything else, but something that I’ve said from the beginning since Justin’s departed is that Tyler Shough has done a great job, he really has,” Cristobal said. “When he’s had his opportunities in there in practice and in spring ball, he got off to a great, great start.

“He has a natural field presence. He has a commanding presence out there.”

Boston College graduate transfer Anthony Brown will also be in the mix, Cristobal said.

Brown started at times over the past three seasons for the Eagles, passing for 4,738 yards and 40 touchdowns to go with 20 interceptions. He added 423 yards rushing and four more scores over that time.

“He also is an extremely talented guy that really is hungry and driven, just like Tyler,” Cristobal said. “And he's done some great things and had a really good career out there at Boston College.