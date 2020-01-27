Oregon State athletics: Portland named finalist for Women's Final Four

The NCAA announced Monday that Portland has been selected as a ﬁnalist for the 2025 or 2026 NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four.

The bid process for this world-class event has been driven collaboratively by Sport Oregon, Oregon State University, the Portland Trail Blazers, and Travel Portland. If successful, it would be the ﬁrst time that Portland has hosted the Women’s Final Four. The other three ﬁnalist cities are Columbus, Phoenix, and Tampa.

“We are excited to be named a ﬁnalist for the Women’s Final Four, and look forward to the next steps in the process to make this a reality,” said Sport Oregon CEO Jim Etzel. “We are tremendously fortunate to have such great bid partners, and a community that is incredibly supportive of women’s athletics.”

In 2019, Sport Oregon, Oregon State University, The Portland Trail Blazers and Travel Portland also collaborated to host the most successful women’s basketball west regional in history, breaking attendance records.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The national success of the Oregon State and University of Oregon women’s basketball programs over the past ﬁve years has driven support and awareness for women’s basketball in the community. The Moda Center will again be hosting the 2020 Women’s Regional in March.