Oregon State athletics: Portland named finalist for Women's Final Four

The NCAA announced Monday that Portland has been selected as a ﬁnalist for the 2025 or 2026 NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four.
The bid process for this world-class event has been driven collaboratively by Sport Oregon, Oregon State University, the Portland Trail Blazers, and Travel Portland. If successful, it would be the ﬁrst time that Portland has hosted the Women’s Final Four. The other three ﬁnalist cities are Columbus, Phoenix, and Tampa.
“We are excited to be named a ﬁnalist for the Women’s Final Four, and look forward to the next steps in the process to make this a reality,” said Sport Oregon CEO Jim Etzel. “We are tremendously fortunate to have such great bid partners, and a community that is incredibly supportive of women’s athletics.”
In 2019, Sport Oregon, Oregon State University, The Portland Trail Blazers and Travel Portland also collaborated to host the most successful women’s basketball west regional in history, breaking attendance records.
The national success of the Oregon State and University of Oregon women’s basketball programs over the past ﬁve years has driven support and awareness for women’s basketball in the community. The Moda Center will again be hosting the 2020 Women’s Regional in March.
“Oregon State Athletics would like to thank Sport Oregon, the Portland Trail Blazers and Travel Portland for partnering with us in our goal to bring one of the most iconic NCAA Championship events to the Moda Center,” Beaver Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes said.
“The record breaking success we experienced hosting the NCAA Regional last March and the awareness of the outstanding women’s basketball programs in this region have elevated the sport to new heights. We’re excited to further enhance our strategic plan objective to increase the Beaver brand in the Portland metro area.”
The bidding group traveled to Indianapolis in December to make its formal presentation to the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee, highlighting Portland’s unique capabilities of hosting the event.
After the next submission deadline in mid-April, the committee will conduct site tours of the ﬁnalist cities this summer and a ﬁnal presentation will be made to the committee in September 2020. An ofﬁcial decision for 2025 and 2026 for the Women’s Final Four will be made in October 2020.