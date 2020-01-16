Oregon women's basketball: Ionescu leads rout of Stanford

EUGENE — With a national audience tuned in, Sabrina Ionescu made it impossible to look away Tuesday night.
The reigning NCAA Player of the Year helped No. 6 Oregon overcome a sluggish start and unleash an offensive outpouring in the second half to topple No. 3 Stanford by a score of 87-55 at Matthew Knight Arena.
In a game that aired on ESPN, in front of a crowd of 12,218, Ionescu dropped a career-high 37 points to go with 11 rebounds and seven assists.
“She seems to always do it on nights like this,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. “When her best is needed, that’s when she usually steps up.”
Through the first quarter, the Ducks looked lifeless and were unable to find any sort of offensive rhythm. Over the next 20 minutes, Ionescu exploded for 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting as the Ducks steamrolled a Cardinal team had lost just once entering the evening.
“They had Sabrina and we didn’t,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said of the difference in the game. “She is that good and the people around her are very, very good also. We have our work cut out to be ready for them the next time.”
Midway through the third quarter, the senior guard drilled a pullup jumper to become Oregon’s all-time leading scorer, breaking Allison Lang’s (1980-84) record of 2,252. When a timeout was called after her final basket of the night late in the fourth quarter, Ionescu received a loud ovation and gave a salute as she walked off the court.
“Stanford,” Ionescu said with a smile when asked who the gesture was toward. “I’m just being honest.”
Ionescu, who attended high school an hour away from Palo Alto, knows just how fleeting a performance like Tuesday’s can be against a Cardinal program that is consistently one of the best in the country.
“I’m just happy we won, but like (Graves) said, Stanford are the standard of excellence.” Ionescu said. “Game in and game out, that’s who I want to beat. Especially coming from the Bay Area and growing up with them in my backyard, choosing to leave and come here, it’s awesome to be able to play them. It’s always competitive every time we play them.”
For the majority of the first quarter, Oregon looked to be in danger of suffering its second loss in as many weeks. The Ducks shot just 1-of-9 from 3-point range and Ionescu went 1-for-5 from deep in the opening period.
But even when they weren’t scoring, the Ducks kept Stanford off the offensive glass and, when they could, converted turnovers into transition baskets. That kept them in contention long enough for the offense to wake up.
“Sabrina will pick up on how you're playing your defense and you can’t play the same way the whole game,” Stanford guard Lacie Hull, who finished with 10 points, said. “I think she started to figure us out a little bit.”
The Ducks took a 36-30 lead into halftime but quickly saw it disappear when Stanford began the second half on a 7-0 scoring run. From that point, though, the Ducks closed out the third quarter on a 28-11 scoring spree.
Late in the third, with the offense rolling, the Ducks tried to work Ionescu open through a series of pick-and-rolls, but the senior guard could not find a lane to the basket. With the shot clock winding down, she was forced to take a deep, stepback 3-pointer that badly missed.
But the rebound caromed directly to Satou Sabally, who quickly scored on a putback effort and was fouled in the process. After she buried the ensuing free throw, the Ducks led 56-44. Sabally continued to attack the basket throughout the quarter and was fouled on field goal attempts on each of the Oregon’s next two possessions, going 2-of-4 from the line.
Then, on the defensive end, Oregon guard Minyon Moore jumped a passing lane and immediately pushed the ball upcourt before slinging a well-placed bounce pass to Taylor Chavez for a layup to make it 60-46 and force a Stanford timeout.
Next time down the floor, Ionescu canned a mid-range jumper. One possession later, she buried a dagger 3-pointer as the third-quarter buzzer to put Oregon up 65-48 and push the game out of reach for good.
“We were angry — we were up 20 and we were still mad,” Ionescu said.
The Ducks will finish out the week with a 2 p.m. Sunday matchup against Cal (8-7, 0-4) at home. Stanford will look to bounce back in another marquee matchup Sunday when they face No. 8 Oregon State (15-1, 3-1) in Corvallis.