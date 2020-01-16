Oregon women's basketball: Ionescu leads rout of Stanford

“Stanford,” Ionescu said with a smile when asked who the gesture was toward. “I’m just being honest.”

Ionescu, who attended high school an hour away from Palo Alto, knows just how fleeting a performance like Tuesday’s can be against a Cardinal program that is consistently one of the best in the country.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m just happy we won, but like (Graves) said, Stanford are the standard of excellence.” Ionescu said. “Game in and game out, that’s who I want to beat. Especially coming from the Bay Area and growing up with them in my backyard, choosing to leave and come here, it’s awesome to be able to play them. It’s always competitive every time we play them.”

For the majority of the first quarter, Oregon looked to be in danger of suffering its second loss in as many weeks. The Ducks shot just 1-of-9 from 3-point range and Ionescu went 1-for-5 from deep in the opening period.

But even when they weren’t scoring, the Ducks kept Stanford off the offensive glass and, when they could, converted turnovers into transition baskets. That kept them in contention long enough for the offense to wake up.