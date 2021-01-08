Oregon women's basketball: Ducks battle to end but fall short against No. 1 Stanford

But after Te-Hina PaoPao drained a 3-pointer to put the Ducks up 43-42 with 5:28 to play in the third, it was all Cardinal for the next seven-plus minutes.

Ana Wilson’s 3-pointer ignited an 18-4 run to close the third quarter and put the Cardinal up 60-47 heading to the final 10 minutes.

The run came shortly after Erin Boley, the Ducks' only senior starter, picked up her fourth foul with 7:29 left in the third.

“That hurt us,” Graves said. “You know we're trying to beat the best team in the land, and they're legitimately the No. 1 team, with very little senior leadership on the court, upperclass leadership.”

Still, down 17 after Stanford scored the first four point of the fourth, the Ducks never went away.

An 8-0 run, all by freshman Sydney Parrish, got the Ducks within 64-55 with 5:38 to play. However, they went scoreless over the next three-plus minutes to allow the Cardinal to keep control.

The Ducks were able get within 66-61 with just under a minute to play but despite several opportunities, that was as close as they would get as the Cardinal closed it out from the free-throw line.